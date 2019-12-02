Co-op embraces spirit of giving with pitch-perfect Christmas spot

Co-op has enlisted the help of community group BTM Brass Band for its Christmas campaign created by Lucky Generals.

Set to a cover of The Pogues’ Fairytale of New York, "Not-so-silent night" follows a nurse as she comes home after a shift.

Shopping bag in hand, the nurse sits down to enjoy a mince pie with her partner, unphased by the BTM Brass Band performing in their living room.

The band is one of 4,000 community groups that Co-op is supporting over the festive season, with the retailer recently donating £17m to help local causes.

Through Co-op’s membership scheme, 1% of sales of own-brand products go back into local communities, with members also given the opportunity to customise which groups they would like to support.

"Our Christmas ad shows the real and honest moments shared by our customers and members in the lead-up to Christmas," Ali Jones, customer director at Co-op, said.

"As a convenience retailer, we’re often at the heart of the community and are proud to support so many local causes across the UK through the sale of our own-brand products and services at Christmas and all year round.

"This isn’t about grand, big-budget gestures, but aims to show touching moments between families and the central role food plays in that while communicating that every time a Co-op product is bought, thousands of community groups receive funding."

The film launched last night during I’m a Celebrity… Get Me out of Here! on ITV and is supported by digital and out-of-home work.

It was directed by Stacy Wall through Rogue and Dentsu Aegis Network handles media planning and buying.

Kate Murphy, creative director at Lucky Generals, said: "This ad features a very small festive moment, but it touches on something much bigger, about giving to the community. As such, it really captures the true meaning of Christmas. And the band’s brilliant version of a quintessential Christmas song is the star on the tree."