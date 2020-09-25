Co-op enters a 15-year partnership deal with new arena in Manchester

Co-op has entered a 15-year partnership deal with Oak View Group to become title partner on a new 23,500-capacity arena in Manchester designed with music at the forefront. The first event in the new £350m venue is expected in 2023.

The arena, named Co-op Live, will be located on the Etihad campus near to the Manchester City's Etihad Stadium, which also played host to the 2002 Commonwealth Games. Plans for the arena were given the green light by Manchester City Council on 24 September.

Once open the arena will offer Co-op members benefits including pre-sale tickets up to seven days before general release; discounts on food and beverage; hospitality experiences, the chance to win free tickets and experiences as well as priority entry-access to the venue. The arena will also sell the Co-op's food range.

The venue will be designed to be sustainable and socially responsible, produce zero food waste, and be used by community groups on non-event days.

Once construction is underway in November, the project is projected to create over 3,000 jobs during the three year construction period and provide a boost to the area following the impact of the Covid pandemic on the local economy.

Steve Murrells, group chief executive, Co-op, said: "Co-op is set up with a clear goal to serve the interests of its members and invest for the long-term.

"The entertainment arena brings to life the co-operative difference and our vision to co-operate for a fairer world, from its sustainable construction, support for communities, zero food waste and member only exclusive benefits. It will not only enthral audiences, but every time people watch a live act they'll be doing good in local communities across the UK."