Co-op Insurance to target in-the-market consumers using Sky AdSmart

Co-op Insurance is using Sky's addressable TV AdSmart platform for the first time, with a six-week direct-response campaign aimed at drivers whose policies are up for renewal.

Using Dentsu Aegis Network's M1 data marketing platform, Co-op was able to identify a number of test regions in the UK and match it with data on insurance customers coming up for renewal. This was then combined with AdSmart's postcode data. Integrating data from the two platforms will enable Co-op to eliminate wasted ad exposure by targeting only those whose car insurance is up for renewal in October and November.

The campaign marks the first time that Dentsu Aegis Network is using its data platform alongside AdSmart, with further collaborations planned. The agency group has worked with AdSmart for several years.

For this targeted ad drive – designed to help Co-op Insurance's aim of growing its customer base from 1.6 million to 4.6 million – a DRTV version of the Lucky Generals "One Co-op" spot has been created.

Richard Pennant-Jones, Co-op Insurance's head of marketing, said: "This new approach for our insurance business will allow us to reach audiences, based on different data points, most notably geography and propensity to purchase."

M1 was originally part of Merkle, the US-based digital CRM business acquired by Dentsu Aegis Network in 2016. Dentsu Aegis Network has since integrated the platform across the business. Uptake among clients is modest, with about four advertisers using the platform. Dentsu Aegis Network said it expects that figure to increase in 2020.

Elliot Weir, audiovisual account director at Dentsu Aegis Network, added: "It represents a real learning opportunity on the value of targeted TV ads to drive insurance renewals among in-market audiences and a potential step towards an ongoing addressable TV strategy for the Co-op."