Co-op launches community football-focused ad to promote Halloween range

Retailer Co-op has launched a football-focused Halloween TV spot that highlights how food can bring communities together.

The ad focuses on a real-life beneficiaries of Co-op's Community Fund – the Effingham Village Recreational Trust and young players from the Bookham Colts Football Club. The fund, which is made up 1% of the total amount Co-op loyalty members spend on own-brand products, gives financial support to community projects such as local football teams.

The 30-second film, called "Halloween is better together", features a children's football match, with the kids dressed up in costumes. There is even a dog in a spider costume who gets in on the action.

It opens with a group of parents talking tactics in the dressing room, using pieces of Co-op Halloween food to represent team deployment, before it switches to the match and the post-game party spread.

The ad, created by Forever Beta, launches tonight (17 October) and will appear in advertising breaks during programmes including The Great British Bake Off final, The X Factor and Coronation Street.

It will be supported by press, radio, out-of-home and digital work, while in-store activity will use four Halloween characters to promote the seasonal fare.

Ali Jones, Co-op's customer director, said: "Halloween is one of the biggest community events of the year and our TV campaign shows our food feeding the joyful moments in community life and bringing people together.

"Community isn’t just about giving back money, it’s about understanding what communities need and helping our members get actively involved to make them stronger."

The spot was written by Dan Madden, art directed by Matt Eastwood and directed by Gus Filgate through Darling Films.