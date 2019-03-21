Simon Gwynn
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Co-op to open pop-up at Glastonbury

Retailer will offer festival essentials such as rain ponchos.

Co-op to open pop-up at Glastonbury

Co-op will open a shop at this year’s Glastonbury festival, after it was chosen as the event’s retail partner.

The store, in the campsite area of the event, will sell food, drink and festival items including sun cream and rain ponchos.

Co-op has also submitted a planning application to open a permanent new store in the village of Pilton, next to the Glastonbury site. Pilton, with a population of about 1,000, currently has no shops, with the nearest supermarkets being around three miles away in Shepton Mallet.

Amanda Jennings, director of marketing live and local at Co-op, said: "Glastonbury is the ultimate live music festival and we can’t wait to welcome existing and new customers, young and old, to our pop-up shop.

"Music festivals create a happy, weekend community which we are perfectly placed to serve, getting closer to customers with our unique convenience offer, providing high-quality and value-for-money essential items to help festivalgoers make the most of their Glastonbury experience."

Glastonbury takes place from 26 to 30 June and is headlined this year by The Killers, The Cure and Stormzy.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now