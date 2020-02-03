Co-operative Bank backs Guardian's fossil fuel ad ban with print execution

The Co-operative Bank has backed Guardian Media Group’s ban on ads from fossil fuel companies with a half-page print execution in the Saturday edition.

The ad ran with a cutting of The Guardian’s own story on the ban alongside the tagline: "Your paper’s getting cleaner. Now what about your money?"

It was created by MullenLowe London, with media planning and buying handled by Hearts & Science.

The Guardian announced plans to ban advertising from companies such as Shell and BP last week. It said the decision was "based on the decades-long efforts by many in that industry to prevent meaningful climate action by governments around the world".

Deborah Darlington, brand director at The Co-operative Bank, said: "The Co-operative Bank has held a long-term position on not working with any businesses working in fossil fuels. Our customers have consistently told us that this was something that they don’t want us to support, which is why it is one of our ethical policy commitments.

"This campaign aims to highlight our support of The Guardian for taking an important stance on driving real change for our environment."