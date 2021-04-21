Emmet McGonagle
Coca-Cola appoints new GB marketing director

Louise Maugest replaces Kris Robbens.

Coca-Cola: Louise Maugest (left) and Kris Robbens
Coca-Cola Great Britain has appointed Louise Maugest to the role of frontline activation marketing director. 

Laugest will report to Evelyne De Leersnyder, who was appointed in January as marketing director area north – a regional role covering GB, Ireland and the Nordics. 

Maugest will be responsible for launching new products across the soft-drinks company’s portfolio.

She loosely replaces Kris Robbens, who has been promoted to the role of senior director brand strategy for The Coca-Cola Company’s global team. Robbens was appointed as marketing director GB&I in 2019.

Maugest began her career in as an assistant brand manager for Braun at Procter & Gamble, where she spent three years before joining Coca-Cola as a brand manager in 2014.

She has since been promoted several times, becoming marketing manager, new beverages for Great Britain in 2019. 

She was named as one of Campaign’s Faces to Watch last year after being nominated by Robbens.

“I’m excited to take up the role of frontline activation marketing director at a pivotal time for Coca-Cola in Great Britain,” Maugest said.

“As we navigate an uncertain path out of the pandemic, we need to ensure we keep pace with changing consumer habits and continue creating dynamic brand experiences that bring our products to life.” 

In October last year, Coca-Cola dipped its toe into the alcohol market with Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, while other recent innovations for the brand include a Signature Mixers range and Coca-Cola Energy.

Previous marketing directors at Coca-Cola Great Britain include Paul Grace (who took up the role in 2018), Aedamar Howlett (2016), Bobby Brittain (2014) and Bríd Drohan-Stewart (2013).

