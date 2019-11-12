Coca-Cola Christmas truck returns for ninth year

Coca-Cola will be back on the road for the ninth year with its Christmas truck, visiting 19 stops nationwide.

It will make its final stop in London on 15 December and will visit Edinburgh, Newcastle upon Tyne, Leeds and Manchester.

Visitors will enter a snowy winter wonderland setting, where they can take photos and receive a small can of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar. Other varieties of the soft drink will be available on request.

When the Christmas truck stops at Asda and Sainsbury’s stores, shoppers will be able to purchase glass bottles and have the labels personalised with their name.

Coca-Cola has partnered charity Crisis and will donate 10p for each can recycled by visitors during the truck tour.

Kris Robbens, marketing director at Coca-Cola Great Britain and Ireland, said: "Whilst Christmas is a moment of celebration, it’s also incredibly important to remember those that need support throughout the season. So we’re really pleased to partner with Crisis and whilst guests at the tour enjoy a refreshing Coca-Cola zero sugar, when they recycle their can they’ll be helping to support an amazing charity."

In previous years, Coca-Cola has received criticism for offering sugary options. The brand responded with figures that 70% of samples given out on the tour are no-sugar options and visitors under 12 need to be accompanied by an adult to receive a beverage.

Mission is delivering the project.