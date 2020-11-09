Coca-Cola confirms 2020 Christmas 'Truck Tour' cancellation

Coca-Cola has confirmed that its annual Christmas "Truck Tour" will not be running this year because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Campaign reported in September that it was understood that it would not be running.

It would have been the 10-year mark for the activation, which usually visits cities including London, Edinburgh, Newcastle, Leeds and Manchester.

Visitors would typically be able to see the truck in a snowy, winter wonderland setting, take photos and receive a beverage.

Last year, after criticism of its promotion of sugary drinks, visitors to the tour were given cans of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, although other varieties of the soft drink were available on request.

The activation usually runs from mid-November to mid-December. Coca-Cola said that it plans to reinstate the experience next year.

Mission has been delivering the project in recent years.

The drinks brand has created digital content that features a range of digital stickers, content and festive treats.

Today also marks the global roll-out of Coca-Cola's Christmas ad by Wieden & Kennedy London.

In a statement, Coca-Cola said: "In light of restrictions around the country, unfortunately our annual Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour will not go ahead this year.

"We know this will be disappointing news for lots of people, for whom the Truck Tour marks a fun, festive moment to get together over the Christmas period.

"Throughout the pandemic, our main priority has been to support our people, our partners and communities. That's why, when lockdown began, we decided to pause all our marketing globally and focus our resources towards relief efforts around the world."