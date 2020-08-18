Gurjit Degun
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Coca-Cola enlists Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford and more for Premier League ads

Brand is encouraging people to watch the games from home.

Coca-Cola has enlisted footballers Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Alex Scott and Jermaine Jenas for its latest campaign to mark the upcoming Premier League season.

It encourages fans to make the most of watching football at home as matches will continue to take place behind closed doors.

"Make your home the home end" by M&C Saatchi and M&C Saatchi Sport and Entertainment kicks off with three 20-second light-hearted films showing fans watching a game at home while a player gets ready on the sidelines. When the camera pans out, it appears that the footballer is actually in the living room with the fans.

The players will appear in Coca-Cola's Premier League campaigns throughout the season.

The campaign will run across radio, digital, out-of-home and a partnership with Sky. It was created by Will Bate, Curtis Brittles, Ben Williams and Dan Griffiths, and directed by Kevin Batchelor through Electric Robin. Media planning and buying was handled by MediaCom.

Oliver Bridge, senior brand manager at Coca-Cola Great Britain, said: "Millions of people watch the Premier League from their homes each week and more than ever, we know many fans would love to be watching their club in stadiums.

"We hope the launch of the campaign will help make the home viewing experience as enjoyable as possible by making their home end atmosphere extra special. We couldn't be happier to have Harry, Marcus, Alex, JJ and Alex on board – the perfect team to bring the magic of the game to even more fans."

The next season of the Premier League begins on 12 September. 

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

The inspiring art of planning and creativity

The inspiring art of planning and creativity

Promoted

July 30, 2020
Enhancing influencer marketing: driving meaningful moments with AI

Enhancing influencer marketing: driving meaningful moments with AI

Promoted

July 23, 2020
The California Walnut Commission issues RFP

The California Walnut Commission issues RFP

Promoted

July 15, 2020
Brand love stories: Babylon Health

Brand love stories: Babylon Health

Promoted

July 15, 2020