Coca-Cola enlists Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford and more for Premier League ads

Coca-Cola has enlisted footballers Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Alex Scott and Jermaine Jenas for its latest campaign to mark the upcoming Premier League season.

It encourages fans to make the most of watching football at home as matches will continue to take place behind closed doors.

"Make your home the home end" by M&C Saatchi and M&C Saatchi Sport and Entertainment kicks off with three 20-second light-hearted films showing fans watching a game at home while a player gets ready on the sidelines. When the camera pans out, it appears that the footballer is actually in the living room with the fans.

The players will appear in Coca-Cola's Premier League campaigns throughout the season.

The campaign will run across radio, digital, out-of-home and a partnership with Sky. It was created by Will Bate, Curtis Brittles, Ben Williams and Dan Griffiths, and directed by Kevin Batchelor through Electric Robin. Media planning and buying was handled by MediaCom.

Oliver Bridge, senior brand manager at Coca-Cola Great Britain, said: "Millions of people watch the Premier League from their homes each week and more than ever, we know many fans would love to be watching their club in stadiums.

"We hope the launch of the campaign will help make the home viewing experience as enjoyable as possible by making their home end atmosphere extra special. We couldn't be happier to have Harry, Marcus, Alex, JJ and Alex on board – the perfect team to bring the magic of the game to even more fans."

The next season of the Premier League begins on 12 September.