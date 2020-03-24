Stephen Delahunty
Coca-Cola GB suspends all marketing activity

Brand said it will review decision periodically.

Coke: sponsors events including Premier League and Olympics, which have all been postponed
The economic uncertainty created by the coronavirus pandemic has led Coca-Cola to suspend all of its brand marketing in the UK, Campaign sister title PRWeek has learned.

Coca-Cola works with several agencies in the UK, including MediaCom, Ogilvy, McCann and Wieden & Kennedy.

It also sponsors major events that have been postponed by the pandemic, including the Premier League, Euro 2020, the Olympic Games and Secret Cinema.

The company said that it will review the decision periodically and will update agency partners of further developments. PRWeek understands that second-quarter marketing activity has been suspended, with the following quarter under review.

A Coca-Cola spokesperson said: "In light of the serious situation everyone is facing with regard to coronavirus, we don’t believe it would be appropriate, or consistent with the current challenges and uncertainty for our consumers, to continue with the planned marketing of our brands in Great Britain at this time.

"As we all adjust to these very different circumstances, we will focus our efforts on how we can make a difference to our consumers, customers and communities in the weeks and months ahead."

In 2019, Coca-Cola spent £3.7bn ($4.2bn) on global advertising for its brands, which include Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Fanta, Sprite and Powerade.

