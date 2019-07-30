Coca-Cola gets strange for the summer with tongue-in-cheek campaign

Coca-Cola has launched a quirky summer campaign celebrating the apparent nostalgic powers of the drink.

Created by Wieden & Kennedy London, the spot begins as a woman enjoys a gulp of Coke at a dreary bus stop, before being transported through a highlight reel of all the good times she had with the drink, as manifested as an oversized, animated tongue.

The pair share a series of cutesy memories together, from tanning on the beach to bungee-jumping off a bridge. In the end, the woman returns to the reality of her overcast commute, feeling slightly more chipper after remembering the fond times she once shared with a six-foot tongue.

The 60-second ad has been launched alongside 30- and 20-second edits, as well as out-of-home, digital and experiential activity.

Walter Susini, marketing director for western Europe at Coca-Cola, said: "The creative dramatises the magic of the Coca-Cola taste, both figuratively with the animated tongue and emotionally through the memories associated with taking that first sip of an ice-cold Coca-Cola on a summer’s day.

"We wanted to bring these moments to life and show that not only is Coca-Cola a delicious and refreshing drink, but that it also has the unique ability to bring back positive memories and associations of living your best life."

The work was written by Jake Attree and art directed by Matt Callaby.