Coca-Cola holiday ad tells an uplifting tale of a cardboard chimney that brings people together

Created by DentsuMB, the holiday campaign falls under the 'Real magic' global brand platform and will run in more than 90 markets.

Coca-Cola is celebrating the magic of community, with the tale of a young boy who brings his apartment block together at Christmas time.

Under its "Real magic" global brand platform, "Real magic at Christmas" opens with a mother and her young son as they move into a new home that's laden with moving boxes. 

As the boy watches a Christmas movie in which Santa delivers presents down the chimney, he peers despondently at the blank wall where the fireplace should be. 

Inspired, he starts making his own chimney out of the redundant boxes lying around. 

The boy's efforts get picked up by the people in his block of flats, who start helping him and together they create a chimney that wraps itself in and out of people's apartments, connecting them. 

Using the cardboard chimney, the boy delivers a red package to his isolated neighbour, inviting her to join the community Christmas feast.

As they sit down to demolish their festive feast, the on-screen text reads: "Christmas is magic when we share it".

Created by DentsuMB UK, the campaign will run in more than 90 markets. 

For the first time in Coca-Cola's history, its long-running Father Christmas character is making a real-life debut on Cameo, with virtual appearances and personalised videos. 

