Coca-Cola launches 'biggest yet' 'Holidays are coming' Christmas campaign

Coca-Cola has launched its "biggest yet" Christmas campaign, with the "Holidays are coming" ad returning to TV this weekend, followed by a new global film in December.

They will be supported by the brand's biggest-ever media plan, Coca-Cola said, also comprising out-of-home and digital activity, as well as a takeover of travel hubs around the UK, including at major train stations.

Activations will include surprise karaoke takeovers in central London. The Piccadilly Lights screens will live-stream favourite Christmas songs for 90 minutes each time, accompanied by a choir, who will encourage a festive singalong with the public.

A bespoke Snapchat lens will drive social engagement, while Coca-Cola has also partnered navigation app Waze to direct people to where they can purchase a Coca-Cola product while on the go.

The Christmas campaign, which kicked off with its annual Christmas truck tour on 15 November, also includes a partnership with homelessness charity Crisis that will see the soft-drinks brand donate 10p for every can sampled and recycled on the truck tour.

On the truck tour, Coca-Cola will help reunite unsuspecting friends and families on board with the help of Marvin and Rochelle Humes.

It has also brought back Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Cinnamon for a second year, supported by a cinnamon-scented takeover of Oxford Circus Underground station and a cinnamon-inspired igloo experience at London’s Winterland in Fulham from 9 December.

"For many people, the 'Holidays are coming' campaign signals the start of the festive season," Kris Robbens, Coca-Cola Great Britain and Ireland marketing director, said.

"This year, we’ve taken the iconic and much-loved campaign and made it the biggest yet by bringing back the elements people love and adding new partnerships, activity and special moments to bring it to life in even more ways that we hope our existing fans and new ones will love."

The TV ads are yet to be revealed but the UK spot has been created by McCann with media handled by Mediacom, experiential handled by MKTG, PR handled by Mission, promotional marketing handled by Enable and social handled by Kameleon.

The global ad, set to launch in December, has been developed by creative agency Santa Argentina with production handled by Blue and music handled by Bamba.