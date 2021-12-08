Coca-Cola lights up Battersea Power Station chimneys

Coca-Cola is to grab attention by lighting up redeveloped London landmark Battersea Power Station today and tomorrow (8 and 9 December).

The brand will project an image of the stacked boxes that lie at the heart of its Christmas ad onto one of the chimneys, in a project delivered by Mission.

Coca-Cola's "Real magic" Christmas spot by DenstsuMB UK follows a boy who creates a cardboard chimney to ensure Santa can visit his apartment building at Christmas.

There is also a Christmas Fireplace activation in the Winter Village at the foot of Battersea Power Station, which will run until 3 January.

Guests will be able to write a note to a loved one on a stocking before "hanging" it above the fireplace in exchange for a Coca-Cola Zero Sugar.

The Real Magic at Christmas campaign features wider elements including a partnership with FareShare and Coca-Cola's Hero the Driver campaign.