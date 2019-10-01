Coca-Cola opens photo booth that lets visitors tick off their bucket lists

Coca-Cola has created a photo booth where visitors can act out items from their bucket lists.

Upon entering the space, visitors can select from six settings that include walking a catwalk, enjoying a snowy alpine spectacle, cheering pitch side at a football game, headlining a music festival, skydiving and enjoying the last of the summer rays on the beach.

Taking a sip of coke activates their choice and reveals a secret room where they can act out their chosen scenario. A green-screen background enables different backdrops to be inserted in post-production, while music, props and costumes help visitors get into character for the photo shoot.

At the pop-up, which is open on 1 and 2 October, there will also be celebrity appearances and chances to win spot prizes, including London Eye tickets and holiday vouchers.

Mission is delivering the project.