Emmet McGonagle
Added 8 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Coca-Cola puts new year's resolutions on cans in follow-up to 'Share a Coke'

Campaign features Marcus Rashford and Laura Whitmore.

Coca-Cola: Marcus Rashford and Laura Whitmore appear in PR campaign
Coca-Cola: Marcus Rashford and Laura Whitmore appear in PR campaign

Coca-Cola is encouraging consumers to be “open to better” in 2021 with an on-pack campaign featuring a range of self-improvement messages.

Marking the new year, the brand has created limited-edition packs of its original, Diet Coke and Zero Sugar drinks, each of which encourages members of the public to “be brave” and adopt other wellbeing-focused habits in 2021.

While one can declares “no more excuses: our idea is happening”, others implore people to take breaks and to “never take [their friends] for granted".

Coke: campaign encourages people to take breaks

“For more than 136 years, Coca-Cola has used its voice to help unite people across the world,” Bryony Lester, marketing manager at Coca-Cola Great Britain, said.

The initiative comes as part of Coca-Cola’s “Open” platform, which launched in July with a spot featuring the voice of George The Poet.

Lester continued: “We have launched the ‘Open’ platform, a campaign highlighting how the world has changed and to appreciate what perhaps was previously taken for granted.

“In 2021, our ambition is to be ‘Open to better’ and use the power of our packaging to share resolutions of hope and positivity that we hope fans will enjoy sharing with their friends and family.”

The campaign will be supported in PR by celebrities including Egland footballer Marcus Rashford, TV presenter Laura Whitmore and ballroom dancers AJ and Curtis Pritchard, all of whom have shared positive pledges for the new year.

'Open to better': campaign features Pritchard brothers

Coca-Cola first launched its critically acclaimed “Share a Coke” campaign in Australia in 2011, which replaced the brand's logo with a cavalcade of people's names.

It was rolled out in other markets in 2013, and appeared on the small screen one year later in a spot soundtracked by The Ting Tings’ That’s Not My Name.

“Share a Coke” was revived in 2017, wth bottles and cans featuring the names of holiday destinations in a travel-focused twist.

Rival brand Pepsi also launched a similar campaign along the way, as part of which about 600 varieties of emoji-style icons appeared across more than one billion bottles and cans of Pepsi.

Last month, Coca-Cola kicked off a global review of its media and creative agency partners including creative, production management, shopper and experiential marketing.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
Karmarama appoints James Denton-Clark as first client chief

Karmarama appoints James Denton-Clark as first client chief

January 06, 2021
Daniel Farey-Jones
Special podcast episode: What is the ‘Snapchat’ generation and how can adland protect younger workers during Covid?

Special podcast episode: What is the ‘Snapchat’ generation and how can adland protect younger workers during Covid?

Promoted

January 04, 2021
Where do you look for positivity and inspiration?

Where do you look for positivity and inspiration?

Promoted

December 23, 2020
We launched a travel brand in 2020… and it worked

We launched a travel brand in 2020… and it worked

Promoted

December 22, 2020