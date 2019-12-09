Coca-Cola reassures public 'what we share is stronger' in global festive spot

Coca-Cola has launched a global TV ad that poses suspicious questions about Santa Claus’ secretive behaviour, before resolving with a plea for people to come together.

Following the return last month of Coca-Cola’s "Holidays are coming" spot and running alongside it, the latest 30-second film was created by Santa Argentina and adapted for the UK market.

It features Father Christmas travelling the globe, while a narrator frames the action in worried tones. "Many things could be said about this man," she says. "We could say that he’s a stranger trying to sneak across our lands, travelling on his magical vehicle carrying many packages after learning information about us with the intention to sneak into our home while we sleep…"

The narrator then adopts an even more worried tone of voice. "And what are we going to do?" she asks, before Santa spies a bottle of Coke left out on the table. "Welcome him," she says more reassuringly as he quaffs the fizzy drink. "Because if we focus on what divides us, we may forget what we love about each other." The ad ends with strapline: "What we share is stronger."

Coca-Cola’s Christmas advertising is being supported by the brand's biggest-ever media plan, spanning out-of-home and digital activity, as well as a takeover of travel hubs around the UK, including train stations,

Activations include surprise karaoke takeovers in central London, while the Piccadilly Lights screens will live-steam Christmas songs for 90 minutes at a time, accompanied by a choir.