Coca-Cola revamps football spot for new Premier League season

The reworked ad welcomes Aston Villa, Norwich City and Sheffield United to the Premier League.

As the 2019/20 season of Premier League football approaches, Coca-Cola has rejigged last season’s "Where Everyone Plays" spot to represent the league's three newly promoted clubs – Aston Villa, Norwich City and Sheffield United. 

Celebrating the unifying powers of the UK’s most popular sport, the ad follows a collection of die-hard football fans as they support their favourite clubs, with appearances from Brian Deane (who scored Sheffield United’s first ever goal in the league) and Manchester United star Jesse Lingard.

In light of Norwich City’s return to the Prem, the spot features a cameo from TV cook and hailed Canaries fan Delia Smith. Taking the form of her famous fish pie, the team’s director reprised 2005’s iconic "Let’s be having you" speech from Norwich City’s 2005 match against Manchester City.

"It’s almost 15 years since that game against Manchester City, but the fans haven’t forgotten," Delia remarked. 

"It was a spontaneous, emotional appeal from the heart to get behind the team and shows the power of football to unite. It’s a privilege to be involved in such a big celebration of football communities with Coca-Cola. So, to the 2019/20 season: LET’S BE ‘AVIN’ YOU!"

The spot is set to the tune of Yazoo’s 1980s classic Only You, featuring never-before-seen clips from February’s original ad, alongside footage of the league's three new arrivals.

"Coca-Cola has always been a passionate supporter of football and we’re excited to celebrate three new clubs to the league ahead of the launch of what looks set to be another action-packed season," said Kris Robbens, marketing director at Coca-Cola Great Britain and Ireland.

"Football has this incredible power to bring people of all ages, backgrounds and cultures together, united by the love for their team and the game, and these fans are at the heart of our campaign," he continued.

The ad will run throughout the 2019/20 season, premiering today (5 August) at 7.45pm on ITV. The work was created by Dominic Moira & Kieron Roe, and directed by Stacy Wall through Rogue. The agency was M&C Saatchi.

