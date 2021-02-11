Fayola Douglas
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Cointreau celebrates National Margarita Day with doorstep cocktail service

Bartenders will produce freshly shaken drinks.

Cointreau: bartenders will arrive on branded bikes
Cointreau is celebrating National Margarita Day (22 February) with a bartender operated cocktail delivery service.

Bartenders will arrive at the doorsteps of competition winners on Cointreau-branded bikes in partnership with high-end takeaway service Supper London.

The prize is available in London’s zone 1 and 2 and includes a complimentary meal for two and a freshly shaken Cointreau margarita.

Beyond the competition, everyone who orders a meal from the Supper London app for 22 February will receive a complimentary cocktail pouch containing a Cointreau passion fruit margarita developed by World of Zing.

Additionally, Cointreau margarita kits and cocktails are available for delivery nationwide from bars including the Discount Suit Company, Mr Foggs and Coupette.

AKA Communications is delivering the project. 

Pictures: Nic Crilly-Hargrave

