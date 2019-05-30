Simon Gwynn
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Coke celebrates 'positive energy' for you'll never guess which product

First Coca-Cola-branded energy drink launched earlier in the spring.

Coca-Cola: takeover in central London
Coca-Cola has launched an integrated campaign for its eponymous energy drink with a dancing flash mob in Piccadilly Circus and a takeover of The O2.

The activity, created by experiential agency MKTG, took place over the weekend. It will be followed by a TV ad, created by Ogilvy, featuring dancers emerging from red waves rippling out from a can of Coca-Cola Energy, accompanied by dance track Circle Up by Party Favor. The media agency is MediaCom.

The campaign also includes a partnership with Spotify, involving an "energy-boosted" playlist and a sampling campaign across UK festivals.

Walter Susini, Coca-Cola western Europe marketing director, said: "The campaign celebrates what is at the heart of Coca-Cola – positivity and sharing special moments. The creative brings to life that feeling you get when you share that energy with those around you.

"Coca-Cola Energy is the latest example of how we’re continuing to innovate across the Coca-Cola trademark by bringing together the taste of Coca-Cola, which people know and love, with some of the characteristics of a traditional energy drink."

The product – the first energy drink under the Coke name – was launched in April in versions with and without sugar. It contains caffeine and guarana extracts but no taurine, a stimulant found in other energy drinks.

