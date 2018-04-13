Simon Gwynn
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Coke Classic holds firm in face of sugar tax

Coca-Cola is refusing to back down on its support for Coca-Cola Classic, one of its few remaining products to incur the soft-drinks levy, which came into force this month, having put itself into a strong position to minimise the impact of the tax.

Coke Classic holds firm in face of sugar tax

The brand launched an outdoor and social campaign, created by Recipe, specifically for "red" Coke, the day before the levy came into force. The measure charges soft-drink manufacturers per litre of soft drink packaged for sale that has a sugar content above 5g per 100ml.

The campaign was "a celebration of our heritage and of the truly remarkable drink which has survived over a century and isn’t going anywhere soon", according to marketing director Aedamar Howlett.

The company’s strategy for the past two years has been to encourage as many Coke drinkers as possible to switch to its tax-exempt Zero Sugar variant. This has paid off: Coca-Cola’s supermarket sales last year were up £38m to £1.14bn, according to Nielsen, after falling a similar amount in 2016. The growth was almost entirely thanks to Zero Sugar’s success, which Howlett attributed to a major, ongoing sampling campaign.

Coca-Cola has reformulated several products to bring them below the tax threshold. Following a reformulation and pack redesign a year ago, sales of Fanta in 2017 grew 14%. By contrast, a reformulation of Lucozade Energy proved unpopular, with its sales dropping by £35.1m (8.1%).

Pepsi, meanwhile, continued several years of impressive growth by leading its marketing with sugar-free variant Pepsi Max. Matt Barwell, chief marketing officer of Pepsi distributor Britvic, said the product has overtaken Diet Coke as the biggest sugar-free cola in convenience stores.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
Reimagine Advertising at Media360

Promoted

April 13, 2018

Reimagine Advertising at Media360

MEDIA
The UK's favourite YouTube ads: Under Armour's Joshua film knocks out the rest

Promoted

April 12, 2018

The UK's favourite YouTube ads: Under Armour's Joshua film knocks out the rest

MEDIA
Going Underground: dare you confront your own bias?

Promoted

April 09, 2018

Going Underground: dare you confront your own bias?

BRANDS
A marketer's guide to the GDPR

Promoted

March 20, 2018

A marketer's guide to the GDPR