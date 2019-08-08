Coke creative speaks out on homophobic abuse over Hungary Pride campaign

Tom Hidvegi was in a hotel in Warsaw when he woke up, switched on the TV, and saw the Coca-Cola campaign he’d worked on emblazoned across the screen. That was when he realised it had reached far further than he could have expected and kicked up more controversy than he could have ever anticipated.

Two months earlier he had worked with a team of four creatives in-house and a photographer to create a poster campaign – depicting a gay couple and a lesbian couple – designed to celebrate Pride and Coca-Cola’s "Love is love" campaign in Hungary. But within days of the campaign going live, Hidvegi, who is Coke’s creative strategy lead across Eastern Europe and is also Hungarian, has found himself and the brand at the centre of a huge, homophobic row.

"It just skyrocketed within 48 hours," he told Campaign – confessing he hasn’t slept properly for four days. "It’s Pride month, we’re the sponsor of Sziget – which is the biggest music festival – and the topic was love revolution. And since we’re the sponsor I didn’t want to hide behind the Pride symbols everyone does so I decided to tell a story visually." Coke put up 300 posters showing a gay and a lesbian couple around the country as part of the campaign.

Love turned to hate

But what should have been a celebration of love quickly turned to hate when on Saturday one person launched a petition calling on Coke to remove the posters from where children could see them, so far signed by 37,000 people, and when on Sunday one nationalist politician, Fidesz’s deputy speaker István Boldog, called for Hungarians to boycott Coke and its "provocative" campaign (though party officials did not support the boycott).

Coke had found itself at the centre of a huge cultural row – just as Nike did when people burned their trainers in protest at it featuring Colin Kaepernick, the player who took a stand against racial injustice.

"By Sunday we were world news," he said. "I was crying [tears of happiness] reading one post on Instagram. One girl said it makes her heart beat faster every time she sees the poster. But 24 hours later a far-right magazine stole a picture of me from my Facebook and said ‘the regional director of Coca-Cola is a fucking faggot and the bastard behind the campaign' – and I had to call security.

"And then I received video footage of people actually burning and vandalising the posters, and then I was scared because I don’t want them to go after my family. I thought, 'OK this is not a joke'."

"What’s the point in fuelling hate against a campaign that’s fuelling love?" he added.

Volunteers from Momentum, a liberal party in Hungarian, helped clean the posters, proving there is a lot of support for the brand, despite the hate: "They put their gloves on, brought their cleaning products and started cleaning everything."

Similar posters have appeared in Germany and in Italy, but there has been no negative reaction. "There’s an underlying tension we just put under the carpet," in Hungary, he said, "but I think these discussions are really helping in the long run."

When brands stand behind something, he said, it can have a powerful effect. He is steadfast that brands have a role to play in acknowledging and being part of cultural moments: "If you have a story, tell your story – and if it’s a great story it will resonate with people or start a cultural conversation. Studies show people want brands they follow to be purposeful and meaningful and unless you do that you’ll just be a product on their shelf. The moment you share cultural roles in their life you become a brand, otherwise you’re just a soft drink."

But given the personal abuse he has faced, does he have any regrets?

"Coke has always been authentic, it has always had a cultural sensitivity. And all we wanted to show was that ‘love is love’. We knew there’d be a conversation, but we never expected it to go this far. I’d be lying to you if I said I knew [this would happen], otherwise I’d put much more provocative pictures of real guys kissing."

Campaign credits

Creative strategy lead: Tom Hidvegi

Senior brand manager: Gergely Kolcsei

Media manager: Adam Mero

Marketing manager: Kata Czigler

PAC manager: Judit Szucs

Photographer: Batori Gabor Jim aka Sinco.