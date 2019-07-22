Ben Bold
Added 34 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Coke launches campaign starring Jermaine Jenas to support disadvantaged kids

Work is designed to provide youth with greater access to football grounds and coaches.

Coca-Cola is launching a campaign starring Jermaine Jenas that offers fans the chance to win Premier League tickets and support football charity StreetGames.

The campaign features two short films and an on-pack promotion designed to drive awareness of the challenges faced by youngsters in accessing support from coaches and finding space to play football.

The "Ball games allowed" project is built on the insight that 50% of young people say it is difficult to play in their local community, with the campaign name a riposte to the prevalence of "no ball games" signs in many residential areas.

As part of an ongoing partnership with StreetGames, Coca-Cola has promised to offer access to coaches and pitches. The multi-brand, on-pack promotion will give consumers the chance to win tickets to Premier League games. The promotion is live now and will run until 1 September.

Two videos – "Coaches" and "Pitches" – feature pundit and retired footballer Jenas talking about how football kept him out of trouble when he was a youth and calling for more football spaces and access to coaches. Jenas is joined by young people discussing the challenges of playing football and how important the game is to their physical and mental well-being.

The on-pack promotion was created by Haygarth, with pack design by Bullet Proof. The above-the-line work was by M&C Saatchi and M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment. The creatives were Phillip Meyler and Darren Keff. The films were directed by Sam Huntley through M&C Film. MediaCom is the media agency.

Jenas said: "Football gave me everything when I was young – it took me away from anything bad and put a smile on my face. But it’s clear that there is still a lack of football spaces and coaches, particularly in more disadvantaged areas."

Kris Robbens, marketing director ar Coca-Cola Great Britain and Ireland, added: "Football has an incredible power to bring people together and break down barriers, and we want to celebrate that. But we know that many young people are still struggling to access pitches to play or support from coaches, so we want to address that. By working together with StreetGames, we want to give more aspiring footballers the opportunity to play in their local areas."

Coca-Cola's relationship with StreetGames is in its 10th year.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Shrewd planning sets gold standard

Shrewd planning sets gold standard

Promoted

Added 40 hours ago
MEDIA
Thinkbox TV Planning: the film of the awards afternoon

Thinkbox TV Planning: the film of the awards afternoon

Promoted

July 17, 2019
How Facebook helped Sigrid top the charts

How Facebook helped Sigrid top the charts

Promoted

July 16, 2019
Why Trainline's latest ad is just the ticket

Why Trainline's latest ad is just the ticket

Promoted

July 16, 2019