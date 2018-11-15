Coke retains MediaCom for UK media

Coca-Cola has retained MediaCom for its UK media business after a competitive pitch.

The move comes at a key time because Coke is in the process of buying coffee chain Costa from Whitbread for £3.9bn. Zenith handles Costa’s media business.

Coke launched a statutory review of its UK media account in September that includes all brands in the portfolio, including the original Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Fanta, Oasis and Schweppes.

MediaCom first won the business five years ago from Vizeum, when the brand's media spend was £30m.

Neither Coke nor MediaCom would comment.