Gurjit Degun
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Coke signs up to sponsor Euro 2020

Brand continues 32-year association with Uefa.

Coca-Cola: also sponsors Premier League
Coca-Cola has once again signed up to the Uefa Euro 2020 football tournament as official soft-drinks sponsor, continuing its 32-year association with the organisation.

It comes less than a year after Coke announced a three-year deal with the Premier League.

The company said that it plans to showcase the biggest range of products.

The 60th competition is taking place next summer across Amsterdam, Baku, Bilbao, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Dublin, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome and Saint Petersburg.

Walter Susini, Coke's vice-president of marketing for Europe, Middle East and Africa, said: "We’ve had a long and rich history supporting football at all levels from the grassroots to the world stage.

"I am delighted that we can continue to share the joy of football with millions of fans, as well as our customers and partners. In 2020, leading up to and during the tournament, we’ll feature a broader array of beverages than ever before to refresh teams and fans alike all across Europe."

