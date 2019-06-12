Simon Gwynn
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Coke takes on Starbucks in supermarket chillers with Costa iced coffee

Latest product follows Coca-Cola Energy and 'functional' flavoured water brand Aquarius.

Costa: cans launch this month
Costa: cans launch this month

Coca-Cola is launching its first products under the Costa brand since it acquired the coffee chain, with a trio of canned iced coffees.

It means Costa will now be directly competing with Starbucks, its biggest rival in the UK, in supermarkets and convenience stores, as well as through its own stores.

Coke completed the acquisition of Costa from Whitbread, owner of Premier Inn, in January for $4.9bn (£3.8bn).

Starbucks, meanwhile, reached a $7.1bn deal last year with Nestlé for the Swiss food company to sell Starbucks-branded products in grocery retailers.

Costa's three new products – Classic Latte, Caramel Latte and Black Americano – are available in 250ml cans. Coke said they contain 30% less sugar than most other ready-to-drink coffees on sale in the UK, with 15-108 calories per can.

The drinks are first launching in the UK this month and will be available shortly after in Poland and China – both countries where Costa has a significant presence.

Jennifer Mann, senior vice-president and president of global ventures at Coke, said: "Our teams at Coca-Cola and Costa Coffee have been working around the clock to make our shared vision of Costa Coffee ready-to-drink coffee a reality.

"This demonstrates the power of our partnership. It combines the marketing expertise, global scale and distribution credentials of the Coca-Cola system with Costa Coffee’s expertise and capabilities in coffee."

The latest range is the third major new product launch this year from Coke, following Coca-Cola Energy and functional water-based drink Aquarius.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
What brands say - and what they do

What brands say - and what they do

Promoted

Added 27 hours ago
MEDIA
DOOH Creative Masterclass: BMB's Matt Lever

DOOH Creative Masterclass: BMB's Matt Lever

Promoted

June 07, 2019
Your Cannes diary sorted

Your Cannes diary sorted

Promoted

June 04, 2019
AGENCY
How to land your first job in marketing

How to land your first job in marketing

Promoted

June 04, 2019