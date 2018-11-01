Coke truck returns in revamped ad starring Zero Sugar variant

The brand has partnered with London’s The Kingdom Choir to record a new version of the Holidays are Coming song, which will be available to buy from iTunes from 9 November.

Alongside the TV ad, which features shots of Santa opening a magical book while swigging a Coca-Cola Zero Sugar from a glass bottle, Coke is launching a Snapchat lens.

As well as Zero Sugar being the only variety of the drink featured in the ad, it will also be featured on the actual truck in Coke’s upcoming UK tour for the first time.

It is the latest move in the company’s efforts to encourage consumers to switch from classic Coke to sugar-free options, which also include Diet Coke. Since the introduction of the sugar tax in April this year, classic Coke has been sold at a higher price than the other varieties.

The brand is also partnering with Capital FM’s Jingle Bell Ball show at The O2 on 8 and 9 December, which features acts including Jason Derulo, Olly Murs and Elle Goulding.

Coke will sponsor a livestream of the event on Capital’s Twitter, and give away tickets through an on-pack promotion supported by a social campaign.

The brand is also partnering with LadBible, which will use assets from Coca-Cola’s archives to revisit the history of the "Holidays are coming" campaign.

A new limited edition flavour, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Cinnamon, will be promoted through a media buy with TfL that will see Oxford Circus tube station bathed in a cinnamon scent.

Alec Mellor, marketing manager at Coca-Cola Great Britain, said: "For many up and down the country, our Holidays Are Coming TV ad signals the start of the festive season. Our challenge every year is to take a tradition that is loved by many and bring it to life in new ways that feel fresh and relevant, especially to our core target audience – young adults."