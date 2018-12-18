Omar Oakes
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Colgate ad banned for claiming toothpaste can 'repair teeth instantly'

Spot must not be shown again after ASA ruled it would fail to meet viewers' expectations.

A Colgate ad has been banned after making the bold claim that its toothpaste "repairs teeth instantly".

The 20-second spot, created by VMLY&R and broadcast in August, attracted six complaints to the Advertising Standards Authority that the claim was misleading.

The ad opens in black and white with a row of people brushing their teeth, with a voiceover saying: "Are you on autopilot when it comes to sensitive teeth, using a toothpaste that just numbs the pain? Switch to Colgate Sensitive Repair & Prevent. It repairs teeth instantly and helps strengthen gums, preventing sensitivity."

Colgate-Palmolive UK told the ASA that the claim was made for sensitivity toothpaste and believed it was clear from the context that it referred to repairing of teeth in order to relieve pain caused by sensitivity.

The FMCG giant added that the toothpaste delivered a surface coating that acted as a reparative layer on the enamel surface and filled microscopic cracks in the enamel. It also provided four clinical studies and CE certification documents in support of the claim.

However, the ASA upheld the complaints because it did not consider a product that provided relief against sensitivity would match viewers’ likely expectations that there would be a restorative effect on the teeth after using the product.

In its ruling today, the ASA said: "We had seen no evidence that the product was able to regenerate enamel that had worn away, restore receding gums or consequently that teeth had been immediately restored to a healthy condition through use of the product.

"Because the ad implied that the product had a restorative effect on sensitive teeth and that was not the case, we concluded that the claim ‘repairs teeth instantly' was misleading and had not been substantiated."

The ASA told Colgate not to show the ad again in its current form.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #51: Ian Heartfield on Guinness, Tango and Nike

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #51: Ian Heartfield on Guinness, Tango and Nike

Promoted

Added 17 hours ago
MEDIA
What type of leader are you?

What type of leader are you?

Promoted

Added 21 hours ago
Why banks don't need love for loyalty

Why banks don't need love for loyalty

Promoted

Added 42 hours ago
MEDIA
The&Partnership's Micky Tudor: in great advertising, it's the thought that counts

The&Partnership's Micky Tudor: in great advertising, it's the thought that counts

Promoted

December 17, 2018