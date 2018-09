Colin Kaepernick hails the crazy dreamers in video ad for Nike

The sportswear brand caused something of a meltdown when it unveiled Kaepernick as the face of its 30th anniversary campaign, leading to angry reponses from both members of the public and certain high profile figures.

First the @NFL forces me to choose between my favorite sport and my country. I chose country. Then @Nike forces me to choose between my favorite shoes and my country. Since when did the American Flag and the National Anthem become offensive? pic.twitter.com/4CVQdTHUH4 — Sean Clancy (@sclancy79) September 3, 2018

Just like the NFL, whose ratings have gone WAY DOWN, Nike is getting absolutely killed with anger and boycotts. I wonder if they had any idea that it would be this way? As far as the NFL is concerned, I just find it hard to watch, and always will, until they stand for the FLAG!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2018

The San Francisco 49ers player outraged portions of the US by kneeling during the national anthem before games in order to protest police violence – a move later adopted by other players.

After his contract with the 49ers came to an end, other teams refused to sign him – effectively putting an end to his playing career.

In the two-minute film, created by Wieden & Kennedy, Kaepernick says: "If people say your dreams are crazy; if they laugh at what you think you can do: good. Stay that way. Because what non-believers fail to understand is that calling a dream crazy is not an insult - it's a compliment."

It features footage of leading athletes from sports including American football, soccer, basketball, tennis and wrestling. The stars featured include wheelchair basketball player Megan Blunk, and Isaiah Bird, a 10-year-old wrestler born without legs.