Colin Stout retires as Campaign’s photographer after 32 years at Haymarket

Colin Stout has retired as Campaign’s photographer after 32 years of working for the magazine’s publisher, Haymarket.

Stout established himself as adland’s favourite photographer during his time at Campaign as he captured many of the most important and memorable moments in British advertising, from agency launches to awards ceremonies.

“I have loved every minute of it,” Stout said, reflecting on his three decades at Haymarket.

Dozens of advertising chiefs and creatives praised his contribution to Campaign after he announced the news of his retirement on social media.

James Murphy, the co-founder of Adam & Eve/DDB and New Commercial Arts, said: “Thanks for so many iconic images of our funny village industry over the years, and for always being so patient and caring.”

Marc Nohr, chairman of Fold7 and group chief executive of Miroma agencies, described Stout as “a legend”, who has “charted many key moments in many of our careers”.

Hamish Pringle, the former director-general of the Institute of Practitioners in Advertising, said: “You’ve created a great archive – congratulations on your achievement.”

Mel Exon, the campaigning chair of Wacl and former managing director of Bartle Bogle Hegarty, said: “You have always been the most professional and kindest of photographers over so many years – you unfailingly put us all at ease. A true gent and a legend.”

Simon Kanter, the creative director of Haymarket Business Media, who has worked with Stout throughout the past three decades, described him as “uniquely talented” and “one of the nicest guys I’ve ever worked with”.

Kanter said: “He is a genuinely kind and caring man, without an obvious shred of ego but with a ferocious belief in things that should matter.”

Stout was born and raised on the Orkney Islands, where he took pictures of wildlife and first developed his love of photography.

He studied for a year at West Sussex College of Art and Design in Horsham and then did a degree at Bournemouth and Poole College of Art and Design.

He came to London where he worked as an assistant to Chris Ridley, a leading photographer, who took covers for Radio Times and other magazines.

Stout joined Haymarket as an assistant in the photography studio in 1990 and went on to work on a range of titles, including Audio File, Newspaper Focus, Practical Caravan, Print Week and XYZ, before joining Campaign.

There were many highlights, including working on the 50th anniversary edition of Campaign, which was published in 2018 and featured dozens of Stout’s portraits.