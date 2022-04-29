Collective creates hybrid in-housing model

Collective, a digital and tech agency, has launched its new programme, "Content studio" to flip the in-house model.

The hybrid, in-housing model will see Collective curate and train in-house client teams for the client’s needs, but instead of working in the client's headquarters the teams will work from Collective’s East London office.

The agency will handle the full recruitment process and train the team, with the client holding the final interviews and paying the team’s salary.

As part of the offering, the agency will also hold a capability workshop to determine what is required for the next three years and a process workshop to figure out the most effective in-housing way to work.

Carolyn Laing, managing director at Collective, said: “The teams we build will be able to get under the skin of the client business, but do it under our roof. And by creating, training and developing the teams ourselves, we will not be creating extra costs.

“By asking clients what they actually want and looking at the existing model, we saw a lot of stresses, fractures and holes, and realised by flipping the model we could fix them and fill them.”

Avis Budget Group is the founding client for the initiative, having beta-tested the model. A team of seven was created to deliver content production for international markets across strands such as web, social, customer relationship management, and display.

Collective said the brand had saved 50% of its agency fees from that year.

Louise Morgan, commercial marketing - strategy and transformation leader, Avis Budget Group, said the proposition “[derived] brilliant creative” and counter-acted the usual concerns of in-house teams, such as lack of motivation and distance from the creative community.