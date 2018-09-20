Daniel Farey-Jones
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Comcast decisively outbids Fox in Sky auction

Comcast looks to have won the battle to buy satellite broadcaster Sky with a £30.5bn bid that offers shareholders 10% more than Fox's final offer.

Highest bidder: Comcast chairman and chief executive Brian Roberts
Highest bidder: Comcast chairman and chief executive Brian Roberts

The two suitors went through an auction process today under rules set by the UK Takeover Panel to resolve the contest and flush out final bids.

The result was that Comcast has offered £17.28 per share and Fox £15.67, upping their previous offers from £14.75 and £14 respectively. 

Shareholders can accept either of the two bids, which are both in cash, and will have more information to act upon this week, as the two parties are obliged to publish formal offer documents on or before Thursday 27 September.

In Sky, the winner is acquiring a business that serves 23 million customers in seven European countries and generated revenue of £13.6bn in the year to 30 June. Set up as a satellite TV broadcaster in 1989, it has diversified into broadband, streaming, news provision and original content.

Sky is also a big player in the UK advertising sales market, handling not just its own inventory but that on channels belonging to Viacom, including Channel 5, and Discovery. It generated ad revenues of £540m in the UK and Ireland in the year to 30 June, and a further £377m in Italy, Germany and Austria.

Comcast’s final bid represents a premium of 65% to the £10.75 per share level at which Sky’s board agreed back in December 2016 to recommend an offer by 21st Century Fox to buy the 61% of the company it does not already own.

Regulatory concerns delayed the deal, which remained uncomsummated when Fox chief Rupert Murdoch agreed the $66bn sale of Fox’s entertainment assets to Disney in December 2017 and when Comcast gatecrashed with a £12.50 per share offer for Sky in April this year.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #49 Nick Hulley and Nadja Lossgott on BMW, Guinness and Beer Chase

Promoted

September 20, 2018

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #49 Nick Hulley and Nadja Lossgott on BMW, Guinness and Beer Chase

Future focus: customers are the new competition

Promoted

September 19, 2018

Future focus: customers are the new competition

AGENCY
What is it like to work in B2B marketing?

Promoted

September 18, 2018

What is it like to work in B2B marketing?

BRANDS
The UK's favourite YouTube ads: Three gets a reach upgrade

Promoted

September 17, 2018

The UK's favourite YouTube ads: Three gets a reach upgrade