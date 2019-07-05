Fayola Douglas
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Comfort hosts clothes-swapping shop

Pop-up includes styling workshops with fashion journalists from Cosmopolitan and Elle.

Comfort: sustainable fashion swap shop
Comfort: sustainable fashion swap shop

Fashionistas will be able to swap their unwanted clothing for a selection of garments donated by Cosmopolitan, Elle and Oxfam in a Comfort pop-up shop.

The Unilever detergent brand will be cleaning pre-loved items with Comfort Intense and promoting sustainable fashion along the way.

There will be styling workshops with Sairey Stemp from Cosmopolitan and Molly Haylor from Elle.

People can bring multiple items they no longer wear to swap for something new from the Cosmopolitan and Elle fashion cupboards. The pop-up will also provide individually priced items available without swapping. Moreover, guests can add their initials or favourite phrases to any item picked up at the shop with the on-site embroiderer.

All proceeds from the "Comfort swap shop" will be donated to the Prince's Trust. The pop-up will be open during 18- 22 July on Brewer Street in London's Soho.

Michele Vincitorio, brand manager at Comfort UK, said: "We know that our clothes can improve not just how we look but our state of mind in a positive way too and it’s important we show them the love they deserve."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now