Comfort uses pop-up to educate millennials on reducing clothing waste

Comfort, the Unilever laundry brand, is using a pop-up in London's Soho to educate younger people on sustainability and the benefits of making sure their clothes last longer.

The activation, in partnership with Hearst UK's Cosmopolitan and Elle, as well as Oxfam, invites people to swap their unwanted garments.

Michele Vincitorio, brand manager at Comfort UK, explained that the shop targets a millennial audience.

He said: "We are moving Comfort from a traditional laundry brand to a clothes care brand where the focus is really on the clothes – why it's important to use clothes in order to have a strong impact on the planet from a sustainability [point of view].

"One of our targets is approaching more and more our younger consumers in order to explain and educate them of extending clothes longevity in order to reduce clothes waste."

The swap shop will also host sessions and styling workshops curated by Cosmopolitan and Elle. All proceeds will be donated to the Prince's Trust. The pop-up is open during 18- 22 July on Brewer Street.

The pop-up is being delivered by Hearst and Mindshare, with the creative idea by Ogilvy.