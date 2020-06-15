Commercial campaign of the year

Winner: John Lewis – "Live without leaving", The Telegraph

Agency: MGOMD



John Lewis & Partners bucked the "FOMO" trend and showed how consumers don’t have to leave home to live. The focus of this commercial campaign was to reconnect The Telegraph’s audience with the joy of life at home and to show how creating the perfect living space can lead to countless memories and success.

Five well-known influencers gave tips: crime writer Erin Kelly, fitness influencer Tally Rye, private chef Gary Ashley, interior designer Charmaine White and "unlikely Dad" blogger Tom Cox.

Each piece within the commercial campaign told a personal story, with bespoke portraits, shot by The Telegraph, of rooms that the talent helped curate to show their personality, using 100% John Lewis & Partners products and shot in-store.

There were links to John Lewis’ site, making the digital journey from personal inspiration to John Lewis product-conversion seamless, while sponsored Google AMP stories meant readers could find home inspiration from John Lewis on whatever device they were using.

The content was consumed by 101,000 people, with an average on-site dwell time of almost two minutes. Average clickthrough from the Telegraph to John Lewis products was an impressive 10%, several product lines sold out (according to John Lewis) and consideration of the brand rose 31%.





Highly commended:



Kia – "Power to surprise", Bridge Studios at News UK

Agency: Havas



Kia and Bridge Studios collaborated to show a family audience that their Kia is "an important part of life’s journeys". Bridge Studios commissioned three artists to create extraordinary installations that inspire exploration, and turned that into an eight-page feature in The Sunday Times Magazine. The news brand also created two 10-minute, fictional films that focused on key journeys that can have a dramatic effect on our lives – from coping with grief to managing children who are obsessed with their screen time – and these were hosted across The Times, YouTube and Sky’s VOD platform.

The campaign drove a 60% uplift in perception, and 88% of readers who were surveyed said they would consider buying a Kia – three times more than before the campaign.

