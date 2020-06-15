Winner

Matt Rocklawski, sales and marketing director, TTG Media

Matt Rocklawski has had an impressive 12 months. His award entry explained how he was "instrumental" in the development of a new proposition, took difficult decisions, revamped TTG Media’s commission system as well as its commercial structure and – crucially – drove the independent business to its strongest ever performance.

After joining TTG Media as sales and marketing director in 2017, Rocklawski took the time to get to know the industry and forge strong relationships before "hitting his stride" in 2019. Rather than simply focusing on sales targets, Rocklawski immersed himself in the "what, how and why" of the business. He is so committed to TTG Media’s "For Smarter, Better, Fairer Travel" positioning he has turned down cash from some advertisers from potentially contentious brands, believing it strengthens the business in the long term.

All the hard work paid off. TTG Media had its strongest commercial performance since its management buyout from UBM in 2013 -- up 8% year on year. The TTG Travel Awards had its best year ever – ahead of a planned revamp due in 2020 – and digital revenues rose 31% following his involvement in the website’s redesign.

Crowning him the commercial leader of the year one judge said: "You get a strong sense of the difference he has made in two years. A worthy winner."