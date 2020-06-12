Winner: Computer Reseller News, Incisive Media

Computer Reseller News used new products and events to build on its dominant market position and snare the Commercial Team of the Year Business Media award. The judges praised CRN’s clear direction in an "extremely challenging market" and "strong set of revenue results".

After reorganising into product-focused teams from client sets, CRN’s commercial division asked its market what it wanted, and then delivered it. It took up the challenge of offering its clients new ways to engage its audience, delivering more in-depth reports, continuing to promote diversity and providing more opportunities to meet in person.

The new European and US site Channel Partner Insight drove £650,000 of revenue in the first 12 months.

Nine reports were published as part of the new premium offering, CRN Essential, which delivered £250,000 in revenue across the year.

And CRN’s two-day Women in Technology conference both expanded the brand’s portfolio and reinforced its commitment to diversity.

Fortuitously, CRN was also aware of the risk of becoming over-reliant on event revenue and so its commercial team focused on new business – clocking up £250,000 of revenue in return – and delivering bespoke integrated multi-platform campaigns.

As one judge described, the CRN commercial team: "Didn't sit on its laurels, found new ways to build revenue and recognised the importance of relationships and partners." It should be proud of an excellent year before coronavirus struck.

