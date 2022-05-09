Common People and The 93% Club team up to help working-class people into adland

Common People and The 93% Club have launched a collaboration, The Creative Club, focused on helping people from working-class backgrounds into the creative industries.

Marking the first birthday of Common People, The Creative Club will prepare state-educated students for the creative industries, work with organisations to create more pathways into the industry for them, and host networking events.

Common People was founded by Jed Hallam, head of communications planning at Snap EMEA; Emma Hopkins, creative strategy, EMEA lead at Spotify; Lisa Thompson, business director, strategy and planning, Wavemaker North; Louise Richardson, director of marketing, Europe at Pinterest; Sarah Sutton, global media director at Oatly; and Tom Armstrong, head of creative content at Hamilton and Hare.

The organisation started as a WhatsApp group in May 2021 and amassed more than 150 members in 24 hours. Now, it has grown to 600-plus people.

To fund the initiative, Common People has simultaneously launched a fundraising project, selling T-shirts and sweatshirts created by design director Adam Gill.

Other upcoming projects from Common People include a monthly newsletter, which will provide its members with advice, and a podcast interviewing high-profile creatives from working-class backgrounds.

Hallam, Thompson, Armstrong, and Mia Powell, new business director at Lammas Park Limited, have pushed this new initiative forward.

Thompson , said: “As we head into our second year, our approach remains the same; address the social, cultural, and economic barriers that exist for working-class people in our industry, those wanting to get into our industry, and those wanting to progress in our industry.

"We're super excited about the collaboration with The 93% Club and the ability it gives us to drive action on such an important issue."