Commonwealth War Graves Commission creates digital Armistice Day campaign

A digital remembrance event that allows people to name a virtual star after someone who died in one of the World Wars is part of the way that The Commonwealth War Graves Commission is marking Armistice Day this year.

The campaign "#ShineOn" by M&C Saatchi also encourages people to go outside at 7pm on 11 November and look up to the stars to remember those who died across the Commonwealth.

The work is based on the idea that behind every name is a story worth telling. People will need to visit the campaign website, which is a 3D version of space as photographed by NASA, to search for an ancestor and name a star in the virtual sky.

It has been art directed by Becky Brice alongside copywriter Amy Parkhill.

The digital platform is supported by social media activity, running across Facebook and Instagram including an Instagram filter. The CWGC is also taking over the Royal Household's Instagram page in the run-up to Armistice Day.

To connect the physical location of CWGC cemeteries to the campaign there will also be light beams at four key war memorials and cemeteries, including Brookwood Military Cemetery in Surrey and The Plymouth Naval Memorial.

Peter Francis, media and PR executive, Commonwealth War Graves Commission, said: "We have had to take a completely different approach to the period of remembrance this time around.

"There won't be mass gatherings at the Cenotaph and war memorials, and many of us won't be at our usual places of work to hold a communal two minutes silence, but we wanted to ensure that we still take the time to remember those who fell."