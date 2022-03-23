Communisis buys point-of-purchase specialist Vox Group

Communications provider OSG, owner of communications business Communisis, has bought the Vox Group, a UK-based point-of-purchase marketing specialist.

Following the acquisition, Vox will be merged with the procurement services division of Europe-based Communisis.

Communisis works with brands including Coca-Cola and Bacardi, helping marketers get their products in front of consumers in shops, often coinciding with advertising campaigns.

Scott Clarke, executive director of procurement services at Communisis, told Campaign: “The advertising is great to try and get people interested in your brand but it's all for nothing if it’s not presented in a compelling way with more visibility than a competitor’s brand. The product has to be there when you launch your ad campaign.”

He added: “We do work with our clients’ creative agencies and help them short circuit to produce conceptual work that we can enact on displays in the store.”

He explained that the deal for Vox will bring additional capability to Communisis in terms of safely engineering stands for products to stand on.

“We make sure that the vision in the clients’ heads turns into something that is visible in the shop but also doesn’t damage their brand reputation in the long run,” Clarke continued.

The acquisition further gives Communisis access to the US market. According to Clarke the Vox management team and the firm’s 75 staff will remain with the business.

He detailed that the deal adds $25m (£18.9m) in revenue to the procurement division of Communisis, which currently has a global revenue of $150m. Clarke said the business is now looking to make further acquisitions, with the aim of increasing its capabilities rather than building scale.

According to Clarke, Communisis has not been impacted by the increase in consumers moving to online shopping.

He stated: “A lot of our clients are seeing the benefits of having their brand portrayed in stores even if the end consumer is purchasing it online.

“There’s still something to be said about having that brand visibility in a shop environment and it’s not something we can see dropping off in the near future.”

Commenting on the deal, Brian Leech, founder of Vox, added: “This partnership combines complementary talent, expertise and culture from two unique, competent and ambitious businesses that further strengthens the service that we deliver to our great customers worldwide.”