How communities got closer through lockdown… on Twitter
Physically isolated in lockdown, we found some lovely ways to come together. We reconnected with local and digitally distributed communities. We also showed gratitude and support with #ClapForCarers.
My housemate is a doctor at @CV_UHB, and our elderly neighbour posted this £10 through our door to “buy chocolate or something” for him and his colleagues ?????????????????? pic.twitter.com/NqrRuWQUdA— Nia Jones (@niajones92) March 30, 2020