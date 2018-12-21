Simon Gwynn
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Comparethemarket introduces new robot meerkat, AutoSergei

Latest TV campaign promotes automatic checks on energy tariffs.

Comparethemarket is launching a new campaign to promote EnergyCheck, a service within its app that allows customers who switch energy providers with the platform to sign up for automatic checks on their tariff to ensure it still offers a good deal.

A new spot, created by VCCP Blue and on TV from Boxing Day, features "AutoSergei", a computerised recreation of long-standing meerkat character Sergei. AutoSergei is shown being introduced by head meerkat Aleksandr at a presentation scene that parodies the overblown product launches of Apple and other tech brands.

It was created by Matt Hynds, Liam Wilson, Teodora Nicolae and Malina Guigura, and directed by Darren Walsh through Passion Pictures.

The ad will appear in ad breaks on Boxing Day including during Coronation Street at 7.45pm and Bond film Quantum of Solace at 9.40pm.

Liz Darran, marketing director at Comparethemarket, said: "Our customers know us well for our rewards offering, but at the heart of our business we’re dedicated to saving them time, money and effort.

"The launch of EnergyCheck demonstrates this commitment to simplifying our customers’ lives, using the latest technology to keep them on a great deal, and will be the first of many more services from comparethemarket.com."

