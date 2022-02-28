Comparethemarket removes Russian meerkat ads from TV news

Price comparison website Comparethemarket is reviewing its ads featuring animated Russian meerkats to make sure they do not appear in connection with news bulletins reporting on the invasion of Ukraine.

The company, which is owned by financial services company BGL Group, said the ads will continue to run in other spots, but stated it aimed to be “sensitive” to the situation in Ukraine.

A spokesperson from Comparethemarket said: “The Comparethemarket meerkats are fictional characters. They have no association with Russia and the current situation.

“We are continually reviewing our advertising to ensure we’re being sensitive to the current situation."

The advertising campaign, which was created by VCCP London, has been running since 2009. It features fictional Russian billionaire Aleksandr Orlov and his sidekick Sergei.

Last November, Comparethemarket appointed OMD UK to handle its media planning and buying, following a competitive review that saw OMD beat incumbent agency Wavemaker to the account.