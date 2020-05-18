Gurjit Degun
Comparethemarket reunites Take That and Robbie Williams to lift spirits

Film promoting new initiative shows Aleksandr home-schooling Oleg.

Comparethemarket.com is hosting a virtual reunion of Take That and Robbie Williams to "help lift the nation’s spirits at an incredibly challenging time".

The musicians will perform together for the first time since December 2018 in a streamed online show via YouTube and Facebook Live.

Comparethemarket’s Aleksandr will take centre stage to present the show, which kicks off on Friday 29 May at 8pm. It is part of the new Meerkat Music initiative, which will offer customers content and music performances throughout the coming months. 

A film by VCCP to accompany the announcement shows Aleksandr home-schooling Oleg and assistant Sergei getting tired as he pushes the two on playground swings.

The work was created by Darren Bailes, Matt Lloyd, Jon Bancroft, Javier Romartinez and Stephen Misir. It was produced by Olly Calverley, Sarah Lasenby, Passion Animation Studios and Trim Editing. Media planning and buying is handled by Wavemaker.

Julie Daniels, head of rewards at Comparethemarket, said: "We’ve been rewarding our customers with entertainment through Meerkat Meals and Meerkat Movies for a number of years – and music has been on our radar for a while. Kicking off with Take That, the line-up of headline artists who will perform on the Meerkat Music platform this summer will help lift the nation’s spirits at an incredibly challenging time.

"We are pleased to announce that Meerkat Music will partner with music-therapy charity Nordoff Robbins, which has been significantly impacted by the current crisis. The partnership will provide support to those affected by life-limiting illness, isolation or disability through its nationwide network of highly skilled music therapists."

