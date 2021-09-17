Comparethemarket.com launches biggest campaign since 'Meerkats' 2009 debut

Comparethemarket.com has summoned six mischievous friends for meerkat Aleksandr Orlov who will be assisting him in uncovering more ways for consumers to manage their money.

The new campaign marks a significant shift for the brand and aims to be its "most distinctive" marketing campaign since the launch of the Meerkats, over a decade ago in 2009.

The spot, directed by David Scanlon through Passion Pictures, will air on 17 September during Coronation Street on ITV1 and Gogglebox on Channel 4.

In the ad, an ensemble of villains gathers around a table suggesting bad ways to "help" people manage their money. Aleksandr Orlov steps in to put a stop to the scheming and stresses that they must find good ways to encourage people to feel in control of their finances, highlighting there is good versus bad when it comes to money management.

The ad by VCCP Blue ends on the tagline, “Meerkat your money in more ways than ever before”. It was created by Clem Woodward, George Wait, Teodora Nicolae and Malina Giurgea.

The through-the-line marketing campaign also includes digital out-of-home, paid social, CXM, PR and influencer marketing. Executions will see Aleksandr and his mischievous gang appearing in "Wanted" outdoor treatments, disrupting ad breaks and digital media and creating radio takeovers.

Kristin Sonfield, head of brand and communications at Comparethemarket.com, said: “We are excited for our customers to see the new campaign. This is a step-change for our brand, as we evolve to become the front door to people’s household finances and offer them ways to 'Meerkat their money'. We’re hoping loyal followers of the Meerkats will love the next chapter of the story as much as we do.”

The campaign has been created and executed by Comparethemarket.com partners including VCCP, Wavemaker, Havas and Exposure.