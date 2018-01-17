Omar Oakes
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Competition & Markets Authority blocks Fox's £11.7bn Sky takeover

Rupert Murdoch's bid to take full ownership of Sky has been provisionally blocked by the Competition & Markets Authority because the deal would give the media mogul's family too much power.

Murdoch: has agreed to sell 21st Century Fox's entertainment assets to Disney
Murdoch: has agreed to sell 21st Century Fox's entertainment assets to Disney

It is the second time Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox bid has been thwarted and is likely to be the final attempt should Disney buy Fox in a proposed takeover deal later this year.

In its ruling today, the CMA said Fox’s £11.7bn bid to buy the 61% of Sky it does not already own would give the Murdochs "too much control over new providers across all media platforms".

This would mean Murdoch would have "too much influence over public opinion and the political agenda" and therefore is not in the public interest. 

However, the regulator suggested a possibly remedy could be a spin-off or divestiture of Sky News which would allow the Fox bid to go through.

The deal would likely be approved if a Disney-owned Fox were to pursue the deal, the CMA added: "The Disney/Fox transaction, if completed, would significantly weaken the link between the [Murdoch Family Trust] and Sky which is at the root of our provisional concerns about media plurality. Consequently, on the face of it, these concerns would fall away if the Disney/Fox transaction went ahead as announced."

The CMA also investigated how UK broadcasting standards would be affected by the deal and said Fox has policies and procedure in place to ensure broadcasting standards were met. 

The regulator found that "Sky has a good record in this regard" and that allegations of sexual harassment of Fox News employees in the US did not directly affect UK broadcasting standards.

Murdoch’s first attempt to take full control of Sky was frustrated in 2012 following the newspaper phone-hacking scandal which led to the closure of The News of the World. 

A final CMA report will be sent to the culture secretary Matt Hancock on 1 May. Hancock will then make the final decision on the proposed deal.

Topics

Before commenting please read our rules for commenting on articles.

If you see a comment you find offensive, you can flag it as inappropriate. In the top right-hand corner of an individual comment, you will see 'flag as inappropriate'. Clicking this prompts us to review the comment. For further information see our rules for commenting on articles.

comments powered by Disqus

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

MEDIA
Grey brings Thinkboxes Award home for Marks & Spencer

Promoted

January 17, 2018

Grey brings Thinkboxes Award home for Marks & Spencer

BRANDS
YouTube the "perfect environment" for charity partnership: Huawei's Andrew Garrihy

Promoted

January 16, 2018

YouTube the "perfect environment" for charity partnership: Huawei's Andrew Garrihy

MEDIA
#Trending: Five key trends for 2018

Promoted

January 10, 2018

#Trending: Five key trends for 2018

No promotion? No problem: Four steps to getting back on track

Promoted

January 09, 2018

No promotion? No problem: Four steps to getting back on track