Kim Benjamin
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Competition regulator throws doubt on Sainsbury's-Asda merger

The deal could be blocked by the authority.

Competition regulator throws doubt on Sainsbury's-Asda merger

Sainsbury's merger with Asda could lead to a worse experience for consumers in-store and online, higher prices and a reduction in choice and quality, the UK's competition and consumer authority has warned.

The Competition and Markets Authority also has concerns that prices could rise at a large number of Sainsbury’s and Asda petrol stations.

The CMA said its findings could result in the deal being blocked or the requirement that Asda and Sainsbury's sell off a significant number of stores and other assets – which could potentially include one of the Sainsbury’s or Asda brands.

The supermarket giants said they would continue to press their case for the merger and said the findings "fundamentally misunderstand how people shop in the UK today".

In a joint statement, Sainsbury's and Asda said: "Combining Sainsbury’s and Asda would create significant cost savings, which would allow us to lower prices. Despite the savings being independently reviewed by two separate industry specialists, the CMA has chosen to discount them as benefits.

"We are surprised that the CMA would choose to reject the opportunity to put money directly into customers’ pockets, particularly at this time of economic uncertainty."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #53 Jessica Morris and Chloe Pope

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #53 Jessica Morris and Chloe Pope

Added 2 hours ago
MEDIA
Deadpool, Red Bull, Estrella Damm: love the vids but did they work?

Deadpool, Red Bull, Estrella Damm: love the vids but did they work?

Promoted

Added 21 hours ago
MEDIA
Watch how MG OMD used TV charm to break a taboo

Watch how MG OMD used TV charm to break a taboo

Promoted

Added 47 hours ago
What it's like to work on John Lewis's biggest ad of the year

What it's like to work on John Lewis's biggest ad of the year

Promoted

February 15, 2019