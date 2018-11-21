Complaints pour in over Sainsbury's Christmas 'plug boy'

Parents have taken to the Advertising Standards Authority to complain about "plug boy", the unlikely hero of Sainsbury's Christmas spot.
"Plug boy" became an internet sensation by launching himself into a wall socket dressed as a huge electrical plug in Sainsbury's Christmas school-play-themed ad by Wieden & Kennedy.
And although Twitter turned "plug boy" into a meme, not everyone was amused, with 35 people complaining to the advertising watchdog over health and safety fears.
— Kirsty Harrison (@bezerinatour) November 15, 2018
??All the people
So many people
And they all go hand in hand
Hand in hand through their#pluglife ??@sainsburys #PlugBoy pic.twitter.com/B3agRYNwfn
christmas done (b)right #PlugBoy #PlugLife @sainsburys pic.twitter.com/2TizB94Eon— Isla (@isla_patterson) November 27, 2018
The @sainsburys Christmas ad is sweet... but #PlugBoy reminds me of this classic #FamilyGuy episode ?????? #christmasad #christmasadvert pic.twitter.com/lhOcaZg67m— Bryan Scott (@lifeofbry) November 16, 2018
The ASA is still assessing the complaints, which raise concerns around the dangers of a child emulating what they saw in the ad.
This isn’t the first time a Christmas spot has caused controversy. One spot from Aldi's "Kevin the Carrot" campaign in 2017 was banned after one viewer complained it was likely to promote alcohol to children, while Poundland's campaign featuring a naughty Christmas elf was also pulled earlier this year.
Sainsbury's has not responded to a request for comment at the time of writing.