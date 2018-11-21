Orianna Rosa Royle
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Complaints pour in over Sainsbury's Christmas 'plug boy'

ASA has received 35 complaints.

Parents have taken to the Advertising Standards Authority to complain about "plug boy", the unlikely hero of Sainsbury's Christmas spot.

"Plug boy" became an internet sensation by launching himself into a wall socket dressed as a huge electrical plug in Sainsbury's Christmas school-play-themed ad by Wieden & Kennedy.

And although Twitter turned "plug boy" into a meme, not everyone was amused, with 35 people complaining to the advertising watchdog over health and safety fears.

— Kirsty Harrison (@bezerinatour) November 15, 2018

The ASA is still assessing the complaints, which raise concerns around the dangers of a child emulating what they saw in the ad. 

This isn’t the first time a Christmas spot has caused controversy. One spot from Aldi's "Kevin the Carrot" campaign in 2017 was banned after one viewer complained it was likely to promote alcohol to children, while Poundland's campaign featuring a naughty Christmas elf was also pulled earlier this year.

Sainsbury's has not responded to a request for comment at the time of writing. 

