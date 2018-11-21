Complaints pour in over Sainsbury's Christmas 'plug boy'

Parents have taken to the Advertising Standards Authority to complain about "plug boy", the unlikely hero of Sainsbury's Christmas spot.

"Plug boy" became an internet sensation by launching himself into a wall socket dressed as a huge electrical plug in Sainsbury's Christmas school-play-themed ad by Wieden & Kennedy.

And although Twitter turned "plug boy" into a meme, not everyone was amused, with 35 people complaining to the advertising watchdog over health and safety fears.

??All the people

So many people

And they all go hand in hand

Hand in hand through their#pluglife ??@sainsburys #PlugBoy pic.twitter.com/B3agRYNwfn

The ASA is still assessing the complaints, which raise concerns around the dangers of a child emulating what they saw in the ad.

This isn’t the first time a Christmas spot has caused controversy. One spot from Aldi's "Kevin the Carrot" campaign in 2017 was banned after one viewer complained it was likely to promote alcohol to children, while Poundland's campaign featuring a naughty Christmas elf was also pulled earlier this year.

Sainsbury's has not responded to a request for comment at the time of writing.