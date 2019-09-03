Fayola Douglas
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Conde Nast Traveller showcases art installation to promote Australia

Work was created by artist Bruce Munro.

Condé Nast Traveller: art evening inspired by Munro
Condé Nast Traveller: art evening inspired by Munro

Condé Nast Traveller showcased an art installation inspired by the Sydney Harbour created by artist Bruce Munro at an Australian-themed event in London last night (Tuesday).

Munro is known for his giant displays that play with light in innovative ways. His Field of Light in Uluru is made up of more than 50,000 brightly coloured, solar-powered stems and will be on show until December 2020.

At the event, which took place at RSA House, guests were able to meet Munro and get a detailed insight into his career. There was a specially created three-course menu by Australian TV chef and cookbook author Lyndey Milan, paired with wines from the country.

The event was created in collaboration with Tourism Australia. It comes ahead of Munro’s Tropical Light installation, comprising eight immersive experiences inspired by Darwin’s wildlife, on view from November to April 2020 in Darwin, Australia.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now