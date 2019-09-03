Conde Nast Traveller showcases art installation to promote Australia

Condé Nast Traveller showcased an art installation inspired by the Sydney Harbour created by artist Bruce Munro at an Australian-themed event in London last night (Tuesday).

Munro is known for his giant displays that play with light in innovative ways. His Field of Light in Uluru is made up of more than 50,000 brightly coloured, solar-powered stems and will be on show until December 2020.

At the event, which took place at RSA House, guests were able to meet Munro and get a detailed insight into his career. There was a specially created three-course menu by Australian TV chef and cookbook author Lyndey Milan, paired with wines from the country.

The event was created in collaboration with Tourism Australia. It comes ahead of Munro’s Tropical Light installation, comprising eight immersive experiences inspired by Darwin’s wildlife, on view from November to April 2020 in Darwin, Australia.